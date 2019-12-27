FRESH calls have been made to stop 660 homes being built after several gardens and fields were badly flooded.

Residents and campaigners have called for the planned housing estate off Ashingdon Road, Rochford, to be halted, as it is clear the area cannot cope with heavy rain.

Campaigners, as part of the Rochford Supporters group, have previously protested about the development.

Then they focused on the environmental and traffic concerns on Ashingdon Road.

A petition was also set up by the group in recent months, which calls for a vote of no confidence in Rochford District Council.

This currently has about 2,000 signatures.

Another petition was also set up by the Rayleigh Residents’ Association, which demands that all developments are brought to a halt until more investment is made into Rochford’s infrastructure. This currently has 1,500 signatures.

Both are set to be discussed at full council meetings early in the new year.

Flooding concerns have now come to fruition as new drainage systems across Rochford have not coped with the recent heavy rainfall.

Christine Austin, one of the campaign organisers, has stated that a new drainage system is not part of the Ashingdon Road plans, which will be built on a currently flooded field off Oxford Road. She said: “The field and neighbouring gardens are badly flooded.

“It’s meant to be a natural soakaway for water, but it is struggling already.

“They’re planning to concrete over the whole field and build on it, without introducing a new drainage system.

“The problem is only going to get worse. It might not be tomorrow, but it will be in the near future.

“It’s like building a Lego house without a base.”

Ms Austin continued, and described the impact the site will have on residents in the surrounding area to Ashingdon Road. She added: “The development is just not sensible and it needs to be.

“The 660 homes will just release into the old drains. These are overflowing most of the time as it is.

“The traffic along that road will be will be horrendous. It already is.”