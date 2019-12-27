OFFICIAL plans have been submitted to convert a historic pub into a religious centre.

South Essex Islamic Trust is planning to develop the former Barge Inn, High Road, Vange into a culture centre.

In October the charity purchased the pub for £450,000 at auction.

A planning statement with the application states: “Having a culture centre would meet the wider needs and the charity will be funding this through donations.

“There are no plans to change the outside of the building, just to make internal alterations. The property is in really bad disrepair and this will be a costly and lengthy exercise and we would not foresee the building being open to the public for some time.

“We then plan to hold an open day where all the members of the community are invited and will be welcome.

“This will be an opportunity to find out exactly what the culture centre is all about and hopefully people will want to be a part of it.

“We have seen positive responses and some negative responses from the community on Facebook.

“We feel the negative comments have been based on assumptions and a lack of understanding about our plans.”

Residents said they are happy to see something is being done with the site.

Sheila Potter, 70, of Polsteads, Vange, said: “I have great memories of the pub and attending events there. Karaoke nights were always great.

“I think it would be nice to see it restored into a pub or even some sort of community centre.

“It should be put back into use like it was.”

Raymond Gardiner, 35, of Moss Drive, Vange, added: “As long as we can keep the outside of the building the same I don’t mind what it’s used for.”

A petition was set up with 6,000 signatures from residents against the plans.

Historians say the site has been used as a pub for 400 years.

The pub has been empty for four years after it shut suddenly in 2015.

The historic pub was sold for £450,000 at auction, more than double the £200,000 guide price, by Savills.

Geraldine Evans’ family ran the pub for 70 years.

It has been in her family since her aunt Elizabeth Goodson bought it in 1937 for £2,400.