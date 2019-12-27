SHOPPERS rushed to wrestle suspected thieves who attempted to rob a supermarket and assault staff.

The brave customers apprehended two men at Tesco Extra, Mayflower Retail Park, Gardiners Link, Basildon after the incident.

It was filmed by customers, and footage which has been shared online, showed a man being held to the ground with a spit guard covering his face. He was later carried out by the team of officers.

One witness said: “A woman told me that two men had tried to rob the kiosk and one was caught and the other got away.

“Members of the public helped to hold him down with security until the police arrived.

“He was shouting and swearing the whole time and resisted arrest so they tied him up.”

Mariah Wrexham, 44, from Basildon said: “I was on the way out of the store and suddenly saw a man on the floor shouting and struggling, with police and security holding him down.

“He was going mad and shouting and swearing and the police were shouting too – it was all very shocking.

“It isn’t what you expect to see when getting last minute Christmas shopping.

“It was a bit frightening at first as I wasn’t too sure what was happening.

“I saw the man be carried out of the store by the police, he was all tied and wrapped up.”

A Tesco spokesman said: “We’re assisting the police with their enquiries following an attempted robbery at our Mayflower Retail Park Extra.”

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “A man has been arrested following an incident at Tesco in the Mayflower Retail Park, Basildon.

“It was reported a man entered the store at around 9.25pm on Monday 23 December, lent over the counter and attempted to take money from the till.

“During the incident a member of staff was assaulted.

“The man was detained by staff and members of the public while police made their way to the scene.

“A 36-year-old man from Basildon has been arrested on suspicion of non-dwelling burglary.”