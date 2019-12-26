More than 120 people have been arrested on suspicion of drug driving so far this month, Essex Police say.

Officers made 126 drug driving arrests in the first 23 days of December, compared to 119 drink driving arrests and 44 failing to provide a specimen arrests.

It takes the total in 2019 to 1,796.

Adam Pipe, head of roads policing, said: “My officers continue to work to keep people safe on our roads.

“What these arrest numbers emphasise is that drug drivers in Essex are more likely to be arrested than ever before.

“It seems that people still don’t realise that drugs stick around in your system and just because you don’t feel stone it doesn’t mean you’re not over the drug driving limit.

“And the consequences for drug driving are really serious. You could lose your licence, your job, home or even kill yourself or someone else.

“I need the public’s help in sharing this message and our ‘Is the high worth the low?’ anti-drug driving campaign.”