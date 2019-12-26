A man has been found dead on a popular seafront.

Police and paramedics were called to Eastern Esplanade, Canvey at about 10.35am this morning, with reports that the body of a man believed to be aged in his 40s had been found.

A cordon was set up shortly after the discovery.

Essex Police says his death is being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious.

The area has remained taped off by police this afternoon.