A man was left with serious injuries after a burglary.

Two arrests have been made as part of an ongoing investigation into an aggravated burglary in Burnham.

A man aged in his 50s was left with serious facial injuries after being assaulted while watering his garden in Maldon Road at 9.50pm on Friday 30 August.

He reported that jewellery and money was stolen by a group of people wearing masks.

A 26-year-old man from Dagenham was arrested last month on suspicion of aggravated burglary. He has been released on bail until Tuesday 11 February.

A 50-year-old man from South Ockendon was arrested in September on suspicion of aggravated burglary and possession of cannabis. He has since been released under investigation.

Police are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

If you have any information and have not yet spoken to officers please call Chelmsford CID on 101 and quote the crime reference number 42/139352/19.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or submit an anonymous report via their website.