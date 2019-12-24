THOUSANDS turned up at a Basildon cinema to see the latest Star Wars blockbuster during its opening weekend.

More than 15,000 people headed to Cineworld in Basildon’s Festival Leisure Park, for the highly-anticipated, Star Wars - The Rise of Skywalker in the opening weekend.

The popular cinema also revealed it was the third busiest cinema in the UK over the weekend and the second busiest Cineworld.

To celebrate the release of The Rise of Skywalker, Cineworld Basildon welcomed Stormtroopers who came to pose for pictures with families.

Philip Peirce, general manager at Cineworld Basildon said: “The opening weekend of the new Star Wars film – The Rise of Skywalker, proved to be a great success.

“More than 15,000 eager fans head to Cineworld Basildon to watch the highly anticipated film.

“Basildon loves Star Wars and we’re delighted to announce we were the third busiest cinema in the UK this weekend and the second busiest Cineworld.

“We’d like to thank all of our loyal customers for their continued support and we’re looking forward to another year of fantastic new film releases.”

Fans also felt the Force last week and stepped out from midnight through to the early hours of the morning, to cinemas across south Essex to see the final instalment of the legendary Skywalker saga for the first time, dressed as their favourite characters.

Movie Starr, based in Eastern Esplanade, Canvey, and Odeon Southend, treated viewers to seven hours and 15 minutes of movie viewing, as both hosted a triple bill of the Star Wars sequel trilogy back to back.

Viewers watched The Force Awakens (2015) and The Last Jedi (2017), before premiering the new movie.

For the more hardcore fans, Odeon Southend opened its doors for a whole 24 hours, screening The Rise of Skywalker at 4am, 5am and 6am.

The film took £14.4m on its opening weekend at the UK box office, recording the fourth-highest opening weekend of 2019.