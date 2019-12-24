Plans to transform a historic cinema into a pub have been stalled again, with mystery surrounding the reason why.

In April, hoardings were put up around the State Cinema, in Grays Town Centre as pub chain Wetherspoons began work on the project.

Now the firm says "issues" have halted the works with bosses keeping tight lipped on it.

A spokesman said: "There are some issues to sort with the council and we are meeting with them in January.

"We cannot comment further, we are discussing it with the council in January and wouldn’t wish to prejudice that. We are still as keen as ever to open the pub on the site."

It is expected the project will cost about £30million, creating an estimated 60 new jobs to the borough.

Thurrock Council was contacted for comment.