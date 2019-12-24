A CANCER survivor was appalled after being told an urgent scan appointment had not been fulfilled.

Lisa Blatch, from Leigh, was referred by her GP for an urgent scan last week after suffering with worry symptoms.

After turning up for the appointment she was told there wasn’t one despite it being confirmed just two days prior.

When Lisa received a text message two days after her GP referral, Lisa was quite impressed by how quickly she had been offered an appointment.

However, alarm bells rang when she noticed the text message was from Beehive Medical Solution, which left her asking questions.

Lisa told the Echo: “I wasn’t even sure what I was actually having done so to have received a text saying to accept or decline the appointment, without any follow-up or confirmation in the post I found strange.

“When I turned up to the address provided I was shocked.

“There were broken office supplies dumped outside and it was all very shoddy.”

Lisa’s appointment was at St Luke’s Health Centre, in Pantile Avenue, Southend.

Beehive Medical Solutions is a company outsourced by the NHS to cope with the influx of appointments and long waiting lists.

The company rents a room at St. Luke’s to carry out procedures such as ultrasound scans.

Lisa added: “I got there and was told that Beehive hadn’t turned up. They hadn’t even bothered to cancel my appointment.

“The receptionist told me they do this all the time.

“It’s a worrying glimpse of what might come. These companies are being paid by the NHS and sometimes I don’t believe they are fulfilling their end.”

A spokesman for Beehive Medical Solutions, said: “We generally operate at high rates of approval from the patients, who are happy to receive quick appointments nearer to them due to long hospital waiting times.

“As we want to provide quick appointments we find that letters can take a while to reach patients, so we do send texts reminders about the appointments and the preparation details in case any patient forgets.

“If a patient confirms their appointment they are always told of any changes.

“I understand in Lisa’s case she did confirm the appointment and unfortunately was let down.

“We strive to not let this happen again in the future.”