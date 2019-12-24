FIVE little girls from Southend who starred in their own version of a Christmas single’s music video have clocked up more views than the band’s original.

The girls were five of 50 children from the Greenways Primary School Choir in Thorpe Greenways, Southend, whose voices were used on the track – My Kind of Christmas – by Cats in Space, a Surrey based classic rock band who have supported the likes of Deep Purple, Status Quo and Bonnie Tyler.

Even though the young choristers appeared on the track released worldwide on December 6, the children were not included in the band’s official music video for the single.

Candice Jenkins, mother of two of the young choristers, decided to give her daughters and friends some fun by helping them shoot their own video in her home, calling themselves the Greenways Kittens and miming along the Cats in Space track.

Within three days, the Greenways Kittens video, posted on social media on December 18, had racked up 4,000 plays – more than the amount of plays of the band’s official video, which at the time of going to press, has reached 1,860 views.

At the time of going to press the Greenways Kittens video has reached 4, 325 views.

Ms Jenkins said: “Cats In Space enlisted Greenways choir to record the children’s vocals on the track.

“My children were super inspired by them and decided they wanted to make their own video. We arranged a play date the next day and made the video in under two hours. The band were so impressed with the video they released it on their Facebook page and their fans loved it.”

Cats In Space are currently on a nationwide tour, have expressed their thrill at the children’s tribute to their track.

A spokesperson for the band said: “Greenways Primary School choir was chosen as the Cats In Space drummer Steevi Bacon is originally from Leigh and was born in Rochford. Steevi’s drum students are pupils at Greenways, and he has taught many pupils from that school in the past.

“Five of the 50 children who sang on the record made their own fun video version of the record. It had 4k plays in three days. It’s fab!”

The Greenways Kittens are Lola 10, Alice 10, Genevieve 10, Georgia eight and Audrey seven.