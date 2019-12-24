DISCUSSIONS are underway to find a new centre for a group of students after an accidental fire gutted a religious school.

The Jewish community is now searching for a centre for 50 boys who attend the Luzern Yeshiva, a Jewish school in Meppel Avenue, on Canvey, which was destroyed by fire last Sunday.

Joel Friedman, spokesman for the Canvey Jewish community, said the 50 boys at the school may need to go to London to continue their studies.

Norman Smith, Tory leader of Castle Point Council said he will try to find a centre on the island or in the borough for the religious school.

He said: “It is something we will look at to see if we can offer some help.

“We will need to check if we have a facility that meets the school’s needs and can be used for long enough.

“To send them all back to London is ridiculous.

“It is devastating to see the pictures and I have visited the school so know it was a suburb facility there.

“We do have some space at the Paddocks Community Centre on Canvey, but need to check availability.”

Mr Friedman said the support has been overwhelming.

He said: “We are so grateful for the offer from the council and I will make sure the college leaders are aware of the offer.

“I am sure the college will be very grateful. We’ve had so many messages of support and so many people helping including residents and businesses.

“The clean-up operation is now progressing very well.”

It is understood the fire has resulted in damage worth more than £100,000.

Firefighters have confirmed the cause of the fire has been recorded as accidental and was started after candles were left unattended.

The centre was being used for a Hanukkah event and fortunately everyone had left the building by the time the fire started shortly before 9pm on Sunday.