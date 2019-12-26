Braintree High Street is set to undergo a major transformation after council bosses backed plans to pedestrianise the town centre.

A cabinet meeting last week saw councillors throw their weight behind imposing a traffic ban, which will also be enforced in Market Place and Great Square.

The project is expected to cost £2.5 million but the council may have to cut back on the scheme if its £1 million funding application to the Department of Transport is rejected. A decision is expected in the coming days.

Essex County Council and Braintree Council will meanwhile both pledge up to £750,000 towards the scheme.

A fresh public consultation was launched on the project last Friday and business owners are being urged to get involved to help shape the future of the town centre.

Braintree Council economic development boss Tom Cunningham said: “The council is determined to support the town centre with the huge challenges and online competition it faces, and this scheme opens up a unique opportunity to re-look at the way we use the space.

“Getting businesses and residents talking to us about the potential future of the town centre is vital in helping us develop options for the scheme.

“The next consultation phase is an opportunity for residents and local businesses to shape and influence the next chapter of the town centre. We need to build on our vision and get everyone talking about how we can evolve the town for the better.”

Pedestrianisation will mean vehicle access through most of the town centre will be restricted, but it remains unclear what impact it will have on bus routes and deliveries to businesses.

The scheme will see major improvements made to the town’s notoriously uneven pavements which have been heavily criticised by shoppers.

Speaking in last week’s cabinet meeting, Braintree West councillor John McKee said: “I welcome this move to make sure we remedy what is one of the most persistent annoyances to residents of Braintree.

“I represent a ward that is in Braintree and I’m sure other ward members representing residents will have had commentary in their inboxes that says the state of the High Street is unacceptable.

“People are injuring themselves by falling over on cobble stones, but this looks like a long-term remedy to what has been a problematic centre of our main town of the district.”

A series of public engagement events will be held in the new year for residents and businesses. Further details are set to be released in the coming weeks.

'Town could be pedestrianised in just one year'

COUNCIL blueprints say Braintree town centre’s pedestrianisation could be completed in just 12 months.

The current timeline for the project suggests work on improving the streets could begin as early as March as long as funding is secured and Essex County Council approves of the designs.

A contractor will also have to be selected and traffic regulation orders imposed to prevent vehicles from travelling down High Street.

The work will be done in four phases and will start on Fairfield Road, where cycle and bus lanes are being considered.

The scheme will then move on to Market Place, which could include a bigger and improved public space depending on funds and community support.

Work on enhancing Great Square is third on the list before contractors will then look to improve most of High Street.

It is understood High Street and Fairfield Road are top of the list of priorities but all changes and final designs will be subject to funding.

A report on the condition of High Street states workmen will have to dig down 2.5 feet due to the “catastrophic” failure of the base of the pavement.