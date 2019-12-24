Flooding on the C2C is causing disruption and train cancellations across the network.

Trains are running slower through the affected sections on lines towards London, causing delays for commuters.

An emergency speed restriction of 5mph has been implemented, with the normal linespeed in that section being 50mph.

This has affected all trains into and out of Fenchurch Street.

On Twitter, C2C posted: "Due to a flood in the Plaistow area some services are being cancelled this morning, please see http://socsi.in/QIIjJ for detail service alterations.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this causes."

Greater Anglia are now accepting C2C tickets.

A spokesperson from C2C, said: "We're sorry people's journeys have been delayed yesterday evening and today, following an emergency speed restriction imposed by Network Rail because of flooded track near Plaistow.

"c2c trains are still running, and we will get everyone home, but there will continue to be some delayed trains and cancellations so please bear with us.

"Our tickets are being accepted on the tube and Greater Anglia services. Customers who have been delayed should claim their compensation via the c2c website."