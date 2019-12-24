Three men have been arrested in connection with the murder Asqeri Spaho in Westcliff earlier this month.

Asqeri, 25, was found with stab wounds at an address in Tintern Avenue at around 4.25am on Thursday December 12.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, sadly, he died at the scene.

Two 21 year-old men from London were arrested on December 19.

One was arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and driving without insurance.

The other was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Both have been released on bail until January 10.

A third man – a 31 year-old from London – was arrested today on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, and possession of Class A drugs.

He is currently in custody.

The police investigation into Asqeri’s death continues and officers urge anyone who has any information about to contact us on 101 quoting incident 97 of December 12 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.