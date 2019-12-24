SOUTHEND could become a city in just 18 months time, if MP Sir David Amess gets his way.

As politicians returned to central London following the general election, Sir David took the opportunity to push for Southend to be upgraded to a city, insisting there would be countless benefits.

After ensuring an improved majority in Southend West, Sir David began calls for a city status competition to be held to during the next 18 months - coinciding with the centenary of the mayoralty of Southend.

He also highlighted the cultural significance of the Music Man Project and a number of the town’s positives as he spoke on Friday to push his desire for a change of status to a city before the House of Commons rose for the Christmas recess.

Sir David said: “I am not messing around. We have got it from the Prime Minister that Southend is going to become a city—and it will become a city.

“My hon. Friend the Member for Rochford and Southend East (James Duddridge) is present and we are absolutely united as to why Southend should become a city.

“It will not cost a thing, but I say to my hon. friend the minister that the enhanced status and ability to attract new investment will mean a great deal to the people I represent. That is why we want it.”

Sir David has stood as MP for the area since 1997, and is well known for his work in trying to secure city status, with other MP’s poking fun as he raised the point to the new government.

He added: “How does a place acquire city status?

“Well, there needs to be a contest.

“We had a contest in 2011, 2002 and 2000.

“It usually takes place around a Royal event.

“It would be great if it happened next year because it will be the centenary of the mayoralty of Southend, which runs between 2020 and 2021.

“Now that we have moved on from the horrible atmosphere we had in this place, we have to be positive.

“And what could be a more positive way to start than by Southend being declared a city?”

But not everyone was completely convinced.

Concerns were raised city status competitions must be few and far between to “preserve the special status of such an honour”, which have traditionally held to mark significant anniversaries of the Queen’s accession.

Following the debate, Sir David said: “City status would not cost a penny, but would benefit our local community in so many ways.

“I am grateful that I have had the opportunity to put my case forward again in the house, as well as raise serious issues of concern which residents told me about while I was campaigning in the general election.”

Sir David vowed to continue fighting for beneficial city status.