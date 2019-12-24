THE days before Christmas area time for panic present buying and rushing around.

We all know the desperate rush to grab last-minute gifts for our family and loved ones.

But each year a dedicated team of delivery drivers ensure there are no tears on Christmas morning.

Many of us shop with Amazon, especially at Christmas, and the huge team and warehouses behind the giant firm work non-stop around the clock ensuring we all get our packages and just want we want. Santa can’t do it all on his own, after all!

Thoughtful managers rush to deliver presents and parcels, even on Christmas Eve.

The Amazon distribution site in Tilbury measures the same site as 28 football pitches and is the biggest in Europe, with 16km of belts.

Sertac Yilmaz, manager of the site, said staff go above and beyond to deliver Christmas gifts in time.

He said: “Around the festive period, we have entertainment for our staff and I decided to sing this year for the teams.

“Safety and job satisfaction are big parts of the culture here.

“The main difference with the festive period is the last minute orders, as it’s important they arrive on time.

“We’ve had managers drive across the county last minute to ensure a parcel arrives in time for Christmas morning.

“We will do everything we can to ensure we can deliver the orders in time for the big day.

“Staff and manager want to do this for their customers.

“I think the biggest thing about the Tilbury site, is the selection.

“It’s all together, it’s easy for customers and time is key.

“We have amazing opportunities and are proud to give people from different backgrounds a chance to train, education and help to grow and develop in a career.

“We have 2,500 permanent staff and about 2,100 seasonal staff.

“We also offer our staff flexible working hours. Amazon will also pay for 90 per cent for tuition for different careers outside of the firm.

“Our packaging processes allow for full protection for the customers.

“There are different stages of the process which ensure staff do not see what is in the parcel and where it is going, along with the customers details.”

Staff said the new and impressive technology helps ensure the busiest time of year for shoppers and retailers works smoothy.

Darren Hurst, 45, warehouse associate said: “I have been here about 2.3 years now, taking on more staff, training them up, being instructors being packer, working across the whole process.

“The efficiency is one of biggest things here. Parcels can be in and out in one hour, people do not realise it.

“Robots helps us out, Christmas is much the same, it is busy but we can cope.

“We all do different jobs to help us all out, keep everything flowing, everyone is impressed by the robots.”

It’s hard not to be impressed by the well oiled machine that churns out millions of parcels.

The high tech robots run the show, there’s little doubt, and bring the items for each order to the hard working staff.