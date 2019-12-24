A FAMILY are spreading happiness this Christmas by offering an elderly person a space at their Christmas meal.

Eleven members from the Basildon family have booked a Christmas Day meal at the Mems, in Wickford, and are hoping that people come forward to join them.

Stacey Walmsley, who found out in recent weeks that she had had a second miscarriage with her partner Calvin, posted on social media, after her mother-in-law had thought of the idea. The 24-year-old told the Echo: “This would have been my first child.

“We thought it was the start of something good.

“The baby was due a day before my birthday in August.

“My first miscarriage was in July and this one was only two weeks ago.”

Stacey posted on Facebook, offering a space at the table for a vulnerable pensioner in the area. It read: “We are a large family that has booked a restaurant for Christmas dinner. We have a spare space and would love someone who is elderly and on there own at Christmas to join us.

“We’d love to know your story, and hopefully see you on Christmas Day.

“We can pick you up, and drop you home after.

“Nobody should be on their own at Christmas, hopefully this could be the start of a special friendship.”

Stacey added that one woman has come forward so far on behalf of their elderly neighbour, who does not have any family in Essex, and hopes that more people come forward.

Her mother-in-law Sharon, who’s 57-year-old husband has terminal prostate cancer, said that her husband’s illness sparked the idea. The 51-year-old, said: “We’re just trying to spread some love and goodwill at this time of year.

“No one should be struggling at Christmas.

“There’s so many obstacles when trying to help people out, which is why we turned to Facebook to get the message out there.

“It’s gone down well so far, people are really behind the idea.

“The elderly worry about going out by themselves, especially in the winter.

We can pick them up and drop them home again. It makes it easier for them to see a friendly face in the car rather than eleven complete strangers at the dinner table.

“I think we’ve got all the family round in the evening opening their presents.”