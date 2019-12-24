A MAN claims a bailiff forced his way into his mother’s home and threatened to take the pensioner’s mobility scooter and Christmas tree.

Brian Sharpe raced to his mother Christine’s home, in Basildon, after she called him on Thursday to explain how a bailiff was labelling a number of items around her home which he was planning to seize.

The supposed debt totalled £425 from an unpaid Dartford Crossing fare belonging to Christine’s other son, who does not live at the property.

Christine also has a heart condition and is due to have a heart operation today.

She claims she felt so bullied by the bailiff that she ended up paying the fine.

Brian said: “When I got there, he had gone and my mum was shaking. My brother who suffers with cerebral palsy was trying his best to defend my mum against the bailiff but as soon as I got there he just broke down.

“My mum had called me as he was walking around tagging loads of her stuff and I asked her to put me onto the phone to the bailiff and he refused.

“He was saying: ‘I’m not talking to anyone’. Then I asked my mum to put the phone on loud speaker and I tried to reason with him and he used abusive language towards me and when I explained about mum’s heart he said he didn’t care.”

The 45-year-old said: “He didn’t seem to be bothered about taking mum’s stuff even though the debt has nothing to do with her and the bailiff knew that and just kept saying: ‘I’m taking it anyway’.

“He had tagged so many items that in the end it probably amounted up to way more than £400 worth.”

Brian claims his vulnerable younger brother who has cerebral palsy and lives with Christine, answered the door when the bailiff knocked.

He says his brother closed the door to go and get Christine but alleges that the bailiff forced the PVC door open and began storming around the house labelling everything that he was planning to seize.

The Echo tried to get in touch with the bailiff firm on numerous occasions but received an automated bounce-back email and was unable to reach them by phone. Dart Charge was also contacted.