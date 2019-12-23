Council bosses have pledged to refund drivers who were forced to pay for parking in a town centre car park despite it being part of a ‘free Christmas parking’ scheme.

The car park, off Billericay High Street, was included in Basildon Council’s free parking scheme, which covers council operated car parks for two weeks from December 16.

Drivers who had parked in the car park - next to the Iceland store - over the weekend had to pay for their parking, as signs telling drivers parking was free had not been installed... despite the scheme being a week old.

The Echo understands signs had been put up in Wickford car parks, but not Billericay.

Councillors have now stated the signs were put up immediately after the confusion had been reported to the council.

Andrew Schrader, ward councillor for Billericay East, said: “The signs were up in Wickford.

“The confusion over the ownership of the car park doesn’t help.

“The signs just didn’t go up, but once the council officers were told, it was all solved.

“People were paying for their parking.”

A social media post from the Basildon and Billericay Conservatives read: “We gather there has been some confusion surrounding the council-owned car park, round the back of Iceland in Billericay High Street.

“Some people were paying for the car park, as there were no signs clarifying that the car park is free over the Christmas holiday.

“We have been in contact with council officers and signs should now have gone up. “Hopefully that is now clear for everyone.”

Phil Turner, a ward councillor for Billericay West, discovered the signs were not in place when he parked in the car park on December 16 - the first day of the scheme.

He said: “There are three machines in that car park and none of them had any signs on. I had to turn people away.

“What annoyed me even more was that the signs were up in Wickford.

“We want residents to enjoy the scheme and not have to pay.

“The response was rapid, which I was really pleased about.”

Basildon Council did not apologise to residents for the lack of signage, but stated that they would be refunding those who had paid for their parking.

A spokesman said: “Basildon Council is providing free parking at all council-operated car parks for two weeks from the 16th December.

“In order to make sure this is clear to our customers, notices were placed on the machines on the 16th December.

“We are aware that some people who may have paid prior to the signs being placed over the machines.

“We will offer a refund to any customers of our car parks who may have purchased tickets on the 16th.

“For more information please email carparks@basildon.gov.uk”