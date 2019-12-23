A fire that devastated a religious school was caused by a started by unattended candles, the fire service has confirmed.

The Jewish community is now looking for a new centre for 50 boys who regularly attend the Luzern Yeshiva, a Jewish school in Meppel Avenue, on Canvey last night.

Following an investigation firefighters have confirmed the cause of the fire has been recorded as accidental and was started by candles that had been left unattended.

Fire Investigation Officer Simon Dedman said: "The use of candles always goes up this time of year, and unfortunately that means we also see a spike in the number of candle related fires.

"If you use candles it's really important that you never leave them unattended, make sure they are a safe distance from anything flammable and always extinguish them before leaving the room."