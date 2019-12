A firm is giving away Christmas trees for people who can't afford them.



Sadlers Farm Christmas Trees, Saddlers Hall Farm, London Road, Bowers Gifford is offering the free trees for those in need.

A spokesman said: "If anyone hasn’t got a Christmas Tree yet or can’t afford one, pop down to Sadlers Farm and have one on us.

"We will be here for the next couple of hours."

Call 07507 785474