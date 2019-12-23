A MAN died after being struck by a train at Southend Central train station.

The man, in his 30's, died at the scene yesterday afternoon, at approximately 12pm.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

As a result, c2c train services were affected across South Essex, with several trains delayed or cancelled.

A spokesman for the East of England ambulance service, said: "We were called to an incident in Clifftown Road, Southend, at 12.22pm yesterday.

"We sent the Hazardous Area Response Team, two ambulances, an ambulance officer and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

"Crews left the scene by 2.01pm."