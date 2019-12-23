A 17-YEAR-OLD was rushed to hospital after being stabbed

The boy was stabbed in Rochford Garden Way, at approximately 3pm on Tuesday, and received non-life threatening injuries.

A 16-year-old has since been voluntarily interviewed by police.

The victim's mum posted on social media, stating that her son had been "stabbed for no reason."

A spokesman for Essex Police, said: "We are investigating an incident in which a 17-year-old boy was stabbed in Rochford Garden Way, Rochford, at about 2.50pm on Tuesday 17 December. He received hospital treatment for his wounds, which were not life threatening.

"A 16-year-old boy has been voluntarily interviewed in connection with the incident and our enquiries are ongoing.

"Witnesses are asked to call Southend CID on 101 quoting reference 42/198819/19."