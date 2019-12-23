A religious community has spoken out after a huge blaze destroyed a community centre.

The fire broke out at the Jewish centre in Mepple Way, Canvey at 9pm last night.

At least seven fire crews rushed to the scene as the huge flames took hold of the building.

Joel Friedman, spokesman for the Jewish community of Canvey thanked people for their kind wishes.

He said: "We are touched by all the good wishes received and even more so by the many offers of assistance from the local neighbours and friends in the area and of those passing by.

"Canvey truly is an amazing place – where people come together in their time of need.

"A special thank you to the emergency service – for putting themselves in harm’s way and doing a fantastic and professional job.

"First and foremost, to Essex Fire & Rescue – the Police – the Ambulance services (HART), power and gas utility companies who attended the site to ensure health and safety.

"A fire broke out at around 9pm – the fire brigade attended shortly afterwards and brought the fire under control by around 11:15pm.

Pic by ‎Joel Friedman

"They stayed on site until the morning to ensure everything is safe and secure, the Police too, were on hand to assist during all this time.

"The initial investigation indicates that the cause of the fire may have been a misplaced candle, left unattended and fell over. There is no suggestion of foul play.

"Fortunately, no one was hurt and the extent of the psychical damages (yet to be assessed) appears to be limited to approximately half of the one-storey building at the back of the site –bordering the college premises – where the roof has collapsed.

"We also want to take this opportunity to apologise to the neighbours who may have been disturbed by the noise and commotion caused by this disturbance.

"Finally, we take this opportunity to wish you all a very happy holidays and all the best of seasons greetings."