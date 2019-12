Dramatic photos have emerged of the huge blaze that destroyed a religious centre.

The fire broke out at the Jewish centre in Mepple Way, Canvey at 9pm last night.

At least seven fire crews rushed to the scene as the huge flames took hold of the building.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "The whole building has suffered significant fire damage.

"Firefighters will carry out an investigation to determine the cause of the fire."