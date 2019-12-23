A group of teens were targeted in an attempted acid attack.
A man approached a group of youngsters with a bottle of acid and a knife.
He questioned the group about where they lived and held the acid close to a young man's face.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called shortly after 12.15am in the early hours of Sunday 22 December with reports a man had been seen acting suspiciously in Second Avenue, Canvey, about half an hour earlier.
"He approached a group of people and claimed he had a bottle of acid and a knife. No knife was seen.
"The man then left the area on a bike.
"Officers carried out a search of the area but he was not found."
