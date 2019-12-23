MOTORISTS beware. If you park behind Basildon Hospital you’ll once again be fined.

Signs in the popular parking hot spot Dry Street, which mysteriously disappeared earlier this year, have reappeared.

While gone, South Essex Parking Partnership, who manage parking enforcement in the area, were unable to enforce any parking infringements.

However, nearby residents were not happy.

They were worried the number of drivers who began to park along the road would block hospital access and cause accidents.

Now the signs are back, the problem should go away.

Councillor Kerry Smith, deputy Basildon Council leader, said: “The signs went missing several months ago, which caused all sorts of problems.

“Residents came to me quite worried about the traffic which was coming on and off Nethermayne, with all the parked cars on the side of the road.

“Drivers were nearly having head-on collisions with so many cars taking up the highway – trucks and larger vehicles had no choice but to drive over the other side of the road.

“Ambulance access was also a serious worry, especially in emergencies.”

He continued: “I saw the signs being put back up on Thursday morning, which means that people can now be given parking tickets if they park there.

“From what I saw there are now lots of signs, with only one car parked along the whole road when there were 30 odd before.

“It will definitely help put residents at ease, nobody wants a nasty fine as a Christmas present.”

Mr Smith however believes that there is still an underlying issue behind the problems in Dry Street, which has still not gone away.

He said: “It’s fantastic this has now been resolved, but the main issue of parking at Basildon Hospital remains. People visiting patients or hospital staff either have nowhere to go, or refuse to pay the parking fees, so were parking here instead.”

A spokesperson for Basildon Hospital said: “We know parking can be difficult for our patients and visitors and we are actively exploring solutions to improve this.

“We would advise that visitors and patients attending for routine appointments use public transport wherever possible and avoid parking in restricted areas”.

A spokesperson from the South Essex Parking Partnership, said: “The clearway signs have now been replaced.

“The Partnership kindly asks drivers to comply with the restriction to avoid causing unnecessary hazard to other road users.”