TRIBUTES have poured in for West Ham and World Cup winning legend Martin Peters after his battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Former West Ham and Tottenham midfielder Martin Peters, who scored England’s second goal in the 1966 final against West Germany, died aged 76 on Saturday, December 21.

Peters, whose death was announced by West Ham United, was part of the Hammers trio of captain Bobby Moore and Geoff Hurst, who scored a hat-trick in the 4-2 victory at Wembley, in Sir Alf Ramsey’s side.

Niece Lucy Kehoe, from Canvey, shared the family statement which was released via West Ham United.

It stated: “It is with profound sadness that we announce that Martin passed away peacefully in his sleep.

“A beloved husband, dad and grandad, and a kind, gentle and private man, we are devastated by his loss but so very proud of all that he achieved and comforted by the many happy memories we shared.

“We will be making no further comment and kindly ask that the privacy of our family is respected at this extremely difficult time.”

Renowned as being the compete midfielder, Peters was good in the air, able to cross with either foot and possessed great movement, being able to drift into goalscoring positions unnoticed by his markers which would later see him nicknamed ‘The Ghost’.

Peters, who was born in Essex, came through the West Ham academy, having signed as an apprentice in 1959 and went on to help the east London club win the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1965.

Peters was a mainstay in the team for a number of years, quickly racking up his half-century of caps and captaining the team on four occasions.

He made the last of his 67 international appearances in May 1974, against Scotland.

There have also been tributes from former England players Geoff Hurst and Gary Lineker as well as from Peters former club West Ham.

Sir Trevor Brooking said: “”Martin lived locally to us and it has been difficult for the family in recent years. “They, I am sure, will want everyone to remember Martin for what he was: a wonderful footballer, who achieved wonderful things, and a talented goalscorer.

“More than anything though, a top-class man who was great to spend time with.”