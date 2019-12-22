POLICE have charged a man with manslaughter after a man died following an incident.

Leslie Wiseman, 30, of Whitehouse Meadows, Leigh-on-Sea, was charged today (December 20) and is due to appear at Basildon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 23.

The charge follows the death of Paul Wallington, 25, from Shenfield, on December 29, 2018.

Mr Wallington died after reports of an assault outside The Vine, in Brentwood high street, at around 11.50pm on Christmas Eve 2018.

A post-mortem examination found that he had died from a head injury.