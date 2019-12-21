POLICE are appealing for information after a man was struck by a car.

Officers are looking to trace anyone who was in the Chindits Lane area of Warley this morning (December 21) and saw an incident in which a man was injured.

A 40-year-old man was struck by a car in the car park near DW Fitness First shortly before 5.30am, suffering an injury to his hand.

The car involved was described as a dark coloured coupe, similar to a BMW.

A spokesman said: “We’d like to speak to anyone who saw what happened.

“We’re also trying to trace a taxi driver who was in the area at the time and may have information that could help with our enquiries.”

Anyone with details can call Loughton CID on 101 quoting reference 42/200615/19 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.