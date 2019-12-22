A MAN avoided jail despite smashing up his father’s home, and setting fire to a duvet, while high on a combination of cocaine and heroin.

Drug addict Jamie Dezell, 29, of St Clare Meadow, Rochford, demanded cash from his father before damaging his home and verbally abusing him. Later he abused hospital staff as his father tried to get him help for his mental health issues.

Yesterday Dezell was handed a 30-month suspended sentence at Basildon Crown Court.

He must also complete a 12-month drug rehabilitation programme and 30 days of rehabilitation requirement.

The court heard how Dezell’s father tried to take him to the St Luke’s mental health assessment centre in Southend, but instead he went to his father’s house and damaged it before being arrested by police.

Mitigating Christopher Whitcombe said: “It is clear he went to his father’s home in a poor mental state and very distressed.

“We do not have any impact statement from his father and we have no value for the damage done to the home.

“The damage to the home was limited.”

Sentencing Judge Cohen said: “In July you exasperated your mental health by taking crack cocaine and heroin and unsurprisingly it did you no good.

“You went to your father’s home and demanded money that you believed he owned you.

“It was an unreasonable demand and your father recognised you were ill.

“You were utterly reckless about the damage you could have caused to yourself and other people.

“If you continue to self medicate with cocaine and heroin you will come back to me and I will send you to prison.”