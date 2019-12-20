DIVERSITY dance stars made a surprise visit to Southend Hospital to visit poorly youngsters.

Ashley Banjo, Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely of Diversity, who are starring in Robin Hood and the Merry Men at the Cliffs Pavilion, spent time with patients, parents and staff in a special Christmas visit.

The visited the Nepture Children’s ward on Friday, much to the surprise of youngsters in hospital.

Ashley said: “It’s really the least we can do. It’s lovely when we’re busy working to give something back, and to come down and put smiles on the children’s faces is just really nice.”

Jordan added: “And they put smiles on our faces too – the kids are amazing, they’ve got great personalities, they’re funny – it’s nice to bring a bit of that back.”

Neptune ward play specialist, Lisa Kawa-Akenbo, said: “It was a fantastic treat to have Ashley, Jordan and Perri take time out from panto to visit us. They were so good with the children and their visit brightened everyone’s day, long after they left.”

Ashley Banjo and Diversity are starring in Robin Hood at the Cliffs Pavilion now until January 4.

Visit southendtheatres.org.uk for tickets.