A MAN has been arrested after a homeowner was threatened with a knife during a burglary.

Essex Police say a 26-year-old man from Witham was arrested on Wednesday, December 18, in connection with the incident.

He has since been released on bail until Thursday, January 9.

He was arrested following reports of an aggravated burglary at an address in Epping Way, Witham, at around 4pm on Wednesday, July 10.

A man reported that two men entered his property and threatened him with a knife before taking his bank card.

A 38-year-old man from Gorleston, Suffolk, was arrested on Saturday, July 13, in connection with the incident.

He was taken into custody on suspicion of aggravated burglary and remains under investigation despite being released by officers.