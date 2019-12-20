POLICE are warning commuters to drive safely in the heavy rainfall.

Drivers are asked to please take care if you’re out on the roads this morning in the rain, which has lead to difficult driving conditions in places.

Roads across South Essex have been affected by flooding, causing blockages and delays for commuters.

The police have advised that you plan your journey in advance and allow extra time and check for up to date information for travel and weather on your local radio station or on Twitter by following @Metoffice @HighwaysEAST @Essex_Travel.



It's advised that you keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front, be patient and drive at a speed appropriate to road conditions, as well as making sure you're aware of pedestrians and cyclists.



Check your tyres, wiper blades and lights are in good working order, and keep your windows and mirrors clear.



Call 101 in a non-emergency and 999 in an emergency.