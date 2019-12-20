FLOODING is affecting roads across South Essex this morning, causing major delays for commuters.

In Basildon, the A129 Southend Road has been blocked as a result of flooding. This blockage appears to be in both directions, from Barleylands Road to Hardings Elms Road.

In Chelmsford, one lane of the A1114 Baddow bypass has been blocked for a short stretch between the Army and Navy and Howe Green by flooding.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and take alternative routes.