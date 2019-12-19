The magic of Christmas could be coming to your living room as an app showing Santa’s reindeer stopping off at your house returns.

McDonald’s has revived their Reindeer Ready Live, a free digital tool for parents to capture footage of Santa’s reindeers as they stop off at the house on Christmas Eve.

It creates video of the reindeer enjoying carrots in their home so parents and grandparents can show their children on Christmas morning.

You’re able to hear the reindeer chomping away on his carrots.

Here’s how to do it: