A FAMILY is celebrating having an incredible FIVE generations who all love spending time together.

The five generations - ranging from 97-year-old Mini Smith to 22-month-old Alfie Grimes - are making the most of living so close together, and are looking forward to another Christmas in each other’s company.

Allen Johnson, Mini’s great grandson, told the Echo that it dawned on him after partner Shannon gave birth to baby Alfie’s 22 months ago, that the family now had five generations together, and he was determined to make sure they made the most of it.

The 29-year-old from Southend managed to get everyone together to get a picture, to make sure they remembered the occasion.

He said: “Mini’s recently been in hospital after she had an operation so I wanted to get everyone together.

“I wanted to make people aware of our story and our family.

“We’ve got another child on the way.”

Rae Grimes, Alfie’s great grandmother, added the family will be looking forward to spending Christmas together.

The 78-year-old, also from Southend, said: “My sister Linda is hosting everyone on Christmas Eve. All the children will be there.

“I’ve then got all my grandchildren and great grandchildren on Boxing Day.

“We’re all together again this year.”

Mini, originally from Hackney, in east London, moved to Southend almost 40 years ago, with husband Edward, known as Peter.

Her daughter, Rae, added “Mini and Linda moved here 38 years ago.

“We all followed them to be together. I’ve lived in Southend for 20 years.

“It’s really lovely that all of us are together.

“Mini was married for 60 years. She’s unwell at the moment but we’re all there for her. I visit her every day.

“She used to love going on holiday and travelling to Spain and Malta. She used to go dancing all the time. She loves it. Allen’s expecting another child soon which is great news.”

“I’m getting old now!”