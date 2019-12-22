A DELIVERY firm surprised a student who cares for her sick parents with a Christmas gift.

Hannah Matthews, from Shoebury, received the laptop for her university work while she’s at home caring for her mum and dad.

The young woman is currently attending the Southend campus of Essex University studying for a degree in 3D animation.

Her dad, James, 57, is battling throat cancer and first degree cardiovascular disease, meaning he is unable to work, and her mum, Tracy, 53, is living with serious arthritis and cannot walk.

Hannah spends half of her week back at home caring for her parents, in between attending university.

James knew that Hannah was in desperate need of a laptop so she can continue with her studies when she is at home.

However, James was unable to afford the equipment Hannah needs for her studies, even a second-hand model was out of his reach.

As a last resort, James decided to get in touch with AO, an online only retailer, to ask if they could donate a laptop to Hannah to support her studies.

After hearing about Hannah’s story, the team were touched and went above and beyond to make sure James could give Hannah the Christmas gift she deserved.

AO arranged a special delivery for Hannah, bringing her a new laptop and organising a day’s work experience with their expert 3D modelling team in the new year in Greater Manchester, where the firm is based.

The final surprise was a Christmas hamper for James, filled to the brim with a range of items that are good for the heart.

The shocked student said: “I love both my parents so much and I can’t believe they’ve managed to do this, and a massive thank you to AO as well, I’m dead chuffed.

“When the green van pulled up outside, I didn’t have a clue what was going on. I’m over the moon, and I can’t wait to spend a day with AO in Manchester learning from their 3D modelling experts, it’ll be great for my course.”

Her dad said: “I cannot thank AO enough for the wonderful gifts and for making my daughter so happy.

“Hannah does an awful lot for myself and my wife and I’m thrilled to be able to give something back to her.

“AO have really made this a magical early Christmas for us all.”