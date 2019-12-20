A MAN stabbed a stranger in the back of the head with a broken bottle after being told he did not have any cigarettes, a court heard.

Tomita Mototolea is accused of the attack having approached a man and a woman as they sat on a public bench waiting for a friend.

The 40-year-old is said to have originally asked for a cigarette only to be told they didn’t have any.

He then walked off, only to return and repeat the request.

After he told to go home by the man, Mototolea is alleged to have drawn a broken bottle neck from his pocket and stabbed the man leaving him with a cut to the ear and back of the head.

When the woman intervened, she was left with a cut to the forearm.

The incident is said to have happened in Newland Street, Witham, in October.

Mototolea appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court charge with wounding with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

No pleas were entered as the wounding charges can only be heard at crown court however it was indicated he would admit the offences at his next scheduled hearing.

Levent Kamal, mitigating, said Mototolea had no previous convictions and he had made full admissions in interview.

The court heard he was supporting his mother and young child who lived in Romania.

Chairman of the bench Barry Hawes remanded Motolea, of Wherstead Road, Ipswich, in custody because of the severity of the charges.

He said: “These are very serious matters which can only be heard at a crown court.

“Therefore, these matters are sent to the crown court sitting at Chelmsford on January 9 next year.

“In the meantime you are remanded in custody.”

Magistrates also ordered a pre-sentence report to be prepared by the probation service in order to assist the crown court judge.