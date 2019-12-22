A WOMAN who was told she would never be able to conceive received the best gift ever when she found she was expecting a baby – on Christmas Day.

Kerry Proctor, 27, had never had a period and was told by doctors that there was no hope of her becoming a mother thanks to polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

Family - mum Kerry, dad Chris and baby Jackson

But just five months later, on a Christmas trip to Amsterdam with her partner Chris Baxter, 32, she began to feel nauseous and after taking a test found she was pregnant.

The couple, from Thurrock, welcomed their ‘Christmas miracle’ – little boy Jackson, in August 2017, weighing 8lbs 15oz at Basildon Hospital.

Kerry said: “At first I just didn’t believe the test result said positive so we went out again to buy two more tests.

“I still didn’t want to fully get my hopes up, but it was an incredible feeling.

“I’d been told I had zero chance of carrying a child naturally and wouldn’t be able to get pregnant.

“I’d been feeling so low after the news, that’s why we’d gone away for Christmas, I just needed to get away and be alone with my boyfriend.

“My sister, who I love, had just had a baby too so it was especially hard to be around that.

“So to find out I was in fact pregnant after all, on the most magical day of the year too, it was just so special.”

Kerry was diagnosed with PCSO syndrome in 2008 when she was just 16 after her mum, Maria, Proctor, 51, an Ikea cashier, became concerned she hadn’t started her period.

She said: “I knew I had the condition, but I don’t think I realised how severe my case was and just pushed it to the back of my mind. And I definitely wasn’t thinking about having kids at that time.

“It wasn’t until I’d been with Chris for about six months and we started to talk about a five year plan that I admitted I might find it hard to conceive.

“I had six or seven appointments for blood tests, scans, consultations with specialists, and I wasn’t really too worried.

“But then early one morning, a few weeks after my last appointment, the doctor called and said he had bad news.

“They then told me that I’d never be able to conceive as my PCOS was so severe.

“I was in total shock, I went to work as normal but then broke down at my desk later that day.

“It’s a very, very hard thing to hear as a woman.

“I felt like my chance to be a mum had just been snatched away; it was heartbreaking.”

She said: “I was really craving pancakes, although I had no idea why at the time, so we ate a lot of those.

“I had been feeling nauseous on and off but put it down to a bug.

“I was exhausted the whole time too, we had to keep stopping for rests as my legs were aching, which wasn’t like me at all.

She added: “After the second day in Amsterdam, I thought back to all the symptoms my sister had just had with her pregnancy and so thought I’d do a test just to put my mind at rest.

“I then sent Chris out for another pack of two, I couldn’t take it in.”

Believing that PCOS can cause false pregnancy results, Kerry refused to accept her positive results until she’d been seen by a doctor.

After returning home on Boxing Day the couple had to wait over two weeks, until the 13th January 2017, for an appointment at Basildon Hospital.

She said: “The nurse confirmed that I was 13 weeks pregnant and I think I was still in disbelief that I was actually going to be a mum.

“I’d been so upset that I never would have a baby and so it was like I was scared to believe it. It wasn’t until I told my mum later that day that it actually started sinking in.

“We found out that we were expecting a boy at the 20-week scan, I’d always wanted a son, I call him my little miracle.”

After an easy pregnancy Kerry gave birth to a healthy baby boy, Jackson Baxter, now two, on 13 August 2017, weighing 8lbs 15oz, at Basildon Hospital.

She added: “Jackson has defied all the odds to be here, he really is my Christmas miracle.”