A TALENTED ten-year-old is hoping to inspire other people with disabilities when he stars in the BBC’s big Christmas production.

Lenny Rush, who has a rare form of dwarfism, hopes his appearance in A Christmas Carol as Tiny Tim will show viewers “that anything is possible if you try hard enough”.

Star - Lenny Rush

Actor - Lenny will be in A Christmas Carol on Sunday, Monday and Christmas Eve

A Christmas Carol will air on BBC on Sunday, Monday and Christmas Eve, but is already available on iPlayer.

The youngster has Spondyloepiphyseal Dysplasia congenita, which affects bone growth.

In recent years, directors have often cast children in role, sparking debates over able-bodied actors playing Tiny Tim.

Lenny said: “I think why not cast a disabled actor in the role of a disabled person if they are good at what they do? It raises awareness and shows that everyone is different.”

He added: “I hope that in five years I will have been able to work with some amazing directors and actors, and that I am still acting as I love it so much.”

The youngster appears in the Charles Dickens’ classic alongside Hollywood star Guy Pearce who plays Ebenezer Scrooge in the three-part drama.

Well known actors Stephen Graham, Charlotte Riley and Joe Alwyn also star in the drama series.

Lenny is already something of a star in his own right.

Parents of young children will have seen him as a familiar face on the CBeebies show Our Family, as well as starring in the programme Apple Tree House.

Lenny trains at weekends at the Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA) which is based at The Bromfords School in Wickford.