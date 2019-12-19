A MAN was left trapped in his car after a crash on a major Essex road.
Firefighters rushed to the scene shortly after 5pm yesterday, after it was reported that a two car crash on the A130, Howe Green, had left a man trapped in his car.
The crash continued to cause severe delays and traffic tailbacks, with two lanes being closed just before the A12 J17.
A spokesperson from the fire service, said: "Crews worked to release the man by 6:35pm and he was left in the care of the Ambulance Service."
A spokesperson from the ambulance service said: "We were called at 5.15pm yesterday with reports of a collision on the A130 in Sandon.
"We sent an ambulance and an ambulance officer.
"One patient was taken to Broomfield Hospital for further care."