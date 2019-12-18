DEDICATED teams will patrol popular clubs and pubs to keep revellers safe and well.

Nightlife Crews will be stationed inside some of the biggest and busiest nightclubs and bars to support the welfare and wellbeing of people on a night out.

The teams will mingle with customers, promoting a positive social atmosphere and helping anyone who may be vulnerable due to alcohol.

This includes re-uniting them with their friends, helping people into taxis, or simply providing support.

The 12-month trial project is running between 10pm and 4am on Fridays and Saturdays at a number of Essex venues including Unit 7 in Basildon, Moo Moo in Southend, Atik in Colchester as well as roaming around the town and visiting other venues such as Walkabout and Popworld in Chelmsford,

Essex Police’s Det Chief Insp Mark Barber said: “The Nightlife Crews are specially trained to spot the signs that someone may be vulnerable or that someone is showing signs of predatory behaviour.

“They can basically act in a position between door staff and bar staff, helping to prevent anti-social behaviour and possible sexual offences.

“They give an extra level of reassurance to customers as well as helping bar managers and security staff to effectively manage their venue.

“This will allow security staff to focus on dealing with disruption within venues and reduce the number of calls to the emergency services.

“The project highlights the really great partnership work that goes on between the police, bars and clubs, and other partners to keep you safe.”

The project has been funded by the Police, Fire, and Crime Commissioner, the NHS, and the Chelmsford Business Improvement District.

The crews are managed by Open Road in Chelmsford and Colchester, the SOS Bus in Basildon, and Triple L Training and Medical Ltd in Southend.

Dave Vickery, manager at Unit 7, on the Festival Leisure Park in Basildon, said the teams will help his customers enjoy a great night out.

He said: “This is extra support and helps our customers feel safer.

“The biggest feedback we get is that people want to feel safe and this definitely makes them feel safer which is great for Unit 7 and the SOS bus”

John Bastin, from the SOS Bus in Southend, said: “This is a great bit of partnership working. We’re going to have more people to help to look after those who are vulnerable.

“You’ve got Drink Aware, the SOS bus, Unit 7 and Essex Police working together to make Friday and Saturday night a safer time for them to be out.

“The more people we have inside the venues and outside the venues can only enhance the safety of everyone”

Colin Goodwin, Manager of Moo Moo, said: “This is about taking our responsibility to another level.

“While we want people to enjoy themselves we know people can get in trouble without realising it.

“These Nightlife Crews on site is another level of care we can provide.”

Steve Wood, from Open Road, said: “This ties in really well with the SOS buses we provide which give a safe place and support for injuries.

“The Nightlife Crews will be out and about inside the venues making sure people are feeling safe, being an extra set of eyes and ears, looking for any unwanted characters and speaking to management.”

Brett Crabtree, head of business development at Drinkaware, said: “We’ve already seen our night-time safety training scheme help people have a safer, more positive night out, and we’re grateful to the many partners who have made it a success.

“It’s fantastic to see the commitment from venues across Essex, supporting Essex police to roll out our Nightlife Crew training.

“We would urge any organisation with a night-time safety remit to look at how a Nightlife Crew can promote an enjoyable evening, while reducing the risks of alcohol harms to people.”