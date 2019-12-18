Ryanair has announced yet another new route from Southend Airport.

The new twice weekly service to Girona, in Spain, will begin in April.

Girona is 40 minutes away from the ever-popular Barcelona and is widely used by tourists to reach the city.

And to celebrate, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares available from just £14.99, for travel until the end of March 2020.

Seats must be booked by midnight Friday, December 20.

Ryanair’s Eimear Ryan said: “Ryanair is pleased to launch a new London Southend route to Girona in Spain, commencing in April, which will operate twice weekly as part of our London Southend Summer 2020 schedule.

"Customers in London Southend can now book flights to Girona as far out as October 2020."

Go to www.ryanair.com.