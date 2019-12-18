Strike action will go ahead at Southend Airport over Christmas after talks between Stobart Aviation and GMB broke down.

GMB Union made a number of requests to Southend Airport to agree to recognise GMB but the company have failed to listen, therefore taking strike action is the only option, says GMB London.

GMB members working as baggage handling, security, aircraft dispatch and flight operations for Stobart Aviation and Stobart Aviation Services at London Southend Airport will be taking strike action on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day, after talks between the companies and the union over recognition, broke down.

A meeting between GMB and Stobart Aviation Services arranged by ACAS took place as way of preventing strike action over the Christmas period, but the company continued to refuse to the union recognition.

Meanwhile, Stobart Aviation refused to engage with union on the issue altogether.

Southend Airport bosses have insisted a comprehensive action plan is in place to avoid disruption.

Last week GMB members in Stobart Aviation and Stobart Aviation services at London Southend Airport voted overwhelmingly in favour of taking strike action over the Christmas period.

Gary Pearce, GMB Regional Organiser said: "Despite the assistance of ACAS talks have broken down and it is now inevitable that our members at Southend Airport will be taking strike action on Christmas Eve, Christmas day and Boxing Day.

"Both Stobart aviation services and Stobart aviation have refused to prevent the travel chaos at Southend by refusing to provide the GMB with a formal agreement.

"We made a number of requests to both companies to agree to recognise GMB but the company have failed to listen, therefore taking strike action is our only option."

A spokesperson for London Southend Airport said: “London Southend Airport has a comprehensive action plan in place to ensure that this suggested action from GMB does not impact on our passengers’ well-earned Christmas breaks.”