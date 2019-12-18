TWO joyriders stole a Mercedes and took it for a 100mph spin on the A13.

Josh Romanowski and Nedas Senuta brazenly broke into a home in Benfleet, stealing keys to a man’s car before speeding off and being chased by police.

Basildon Crown Court heard yesterday how a resident of a home in Walton Road, Benfleet had been woken at around 4am on June 21 to a commotion.

The resident heard someone walking over a squeaky floor board, and armed himself with a golf club and went to investigate.

However, the two 20-year-olds had already taken the keys to the car, worth around £14,000, and then the car itself, and were speeding towards the A13.

The victim called the police, who were alerted to the theft and located the car about 20 minutes later.

They chased the crooks down the A13 heading towards London, during which time it was reportedly travelling at more than 100 miles an hour.

The chase went on for about 18 miles, before the duo ditched the car near Dagenham and fled on foot.

However, they were arrested shortly afterwards.

In the car a mask, hunting knife and gloves wereall found, indicating the two had been planning the burglary before they found the house.

Romanowski, of King Street, Gillingham, later admitted burglary, dangerous driving, possession of a bladed article, and driving without insurance, while Senuta, of St Georges Road, Dagenham, admitted theft.

Judge Samantha Leigh heard that the two crooks had a string of previous convictions including theft from when they were teenagers.

Mitigation for the two said they regretted their actions.

Judge Leigh described their record and offences as “appalling” and said she had no choice but to send them both to prison due to the severity of the charges.

Romanowski received three years and four months in prison for the burglary, with concurrent sentences for his other crimes.

Senuta received 27 months in prison for theft.

Romanowski will also be banned from driving for seven years.