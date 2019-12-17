ARMED police rushed to a home as thugs attempted to smash their way into the property.

Neighbours raised the alarm after the incident at the home in Southend Road, Wickford, on Monday night.

Witnesses said three men attempted to smash windows and doors, but left empty-handed and got into a silver car and drove off.

One neighbour scared off the suspected burglars.

They said: “We called the police after we saw the men try to break into the home.

“I called out to them as they tried to force entry at the back of the home and they then ran away.

“It looked like there was three of them, all with hoods up and gloves on.

“Police attended with armed response as they were in the area.

“There was damage to a backdoor door and window.”

Another worried neighbour said: “It’s such a good job the neighbour shouted at them out of the window and it sounds very much like that’s what stopped them getting in.

“It sounds to me like this man has saved someone’s house and their property.

“I am glad to see police rushed to the scene so quickly.

“I hope these men are caught and dealt with very quickly, as we cannot have this sort of thing going on here.

“I know the family and hope they are all ok, it must have shaken then up quite a bit.”

A number of residents took to social media to post about the incident.

Others said the heroic neighbour did a great thing to stop the suspected thieves in their tracks.

Some neighbours also took to Facebook to send well wishes to the family.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We were called at around 4pm on Monday December 16, with reports of an attempted burglary in Southend Road, Wickford.

“We received information that three suspects had gained entry to a property before leaving the scene.

“We remain at the address where our enquiries are continuing.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Basildon police station on 101 quoting incident 755 of 16/12 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”