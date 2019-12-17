VISITORS to the site of HMS Beagle will be able to view the site through their mobile phone, thanks to a £10,000 grant.

The National Lottery grant, has been given to the HMS Beagle project to allow the creation of an online CGI tour of the iconic, Charles Darwin ship.

The search began for HMS Beagle in August, at it’s last known resting place in Paglesham, with the final destination of the famous boat of discovered in October.

A team of experts and historians from Wessex Archaeology used a drone, fitted with specalist cameras, to find the outline of the dismantled ship. Further analysis is due to be undertaken to find out more about the ship which sailed around the world with Darwin.

The £10,000 grant will allow visitors to hold their smartphone up into the sky to see exactly how the ship would have looked in it’s heyday in the 19th century.

Rochford District Council has now commissioned an observation platform at Wallasea Island to mark these findings and commemorate the 200th anniversary of Beagle’s launch in May 2020, at a spot which will overlook her last resting place. This will be in place in time for the district’s celebration of the bi-centennial, ‘Discover 2020: 200 years of HMS Beagle’ with an authentic family-friendly event to be held at the Freight House, in Rochford, on May 30 and 31 next year.

Interpretation boards will also be in place at Wallasea Island, with links to the tour by way of QR code, which will enable visitors to engage with the site through a tablet or smartphone.

Simon Wootton, councillor for enterprise at Rochford Council, is pleased with the latest progression in the project. He said: “I am delighted that the National Lottery Heritage Fund has agreed to provide £10,000 to fund this project, which will enable visitors to lift their smartphones to the horizon and actually observe the HMS Beagle as she once was, both when she was moored at Paglesham but also with full masts and rigging, just as she would have been in Charles Darwin’s time.

“It will be an exciting opportunity to transport yourself back to the late 19th century , using the latest in CGI technology, to see this great ship which changed the course of history and science.”