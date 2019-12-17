The Westcliff murder victim died as a result of a stab wound to the chest, an inquest has revealed.

Askeri Spaho, 25, has now been officially identified as the victim following the incident at a property in Tintern Avenue, Westcliff on December 12.

An inquest into his death was opened and adjourned this morning at Essex Coroner's Court in Chelmsford.

The inquest heard that he died as a result as a stab wound to chest.

He died at the scene.

There have so far been no arrests in relation to Mr Spaho's death.