A MAN has been reported for careless driving after he hit a woman nearby to Laindon train station.

The woman, in her 40's, was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury, after she was struck by a vehicle, on High Road, in Laindon.

She was reportedly hit while crossing a zebra crossing.

A man in his 70's has since been reported for careless driving.

Residents and councillors have reported that there is extremely poor visibility on the road, notably the railway bridge.

A spokesman for Essex Police, said: "We were called with reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in High Road, Laindon, at around 8.20pm yesterday, Monday 16 December.

"The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 40s, was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury.

"The driver of the vehicle, a man aged in his 70s, was reported for careless driving."

A spokesman for the East of England ambulance service, said: "An ambulance was sent to High Road Laindon yesterday (Dec 16) shortly after 8pm following reports of a woman injured in a crash.

"One patient was transported to Basildon and Thurrock Hospital for further assessment and care."